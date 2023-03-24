99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Antiques on 1st to open April 1 in Willmar

A new store will be opening on First Street South in Willmar offering a variety of antiques and collectibles.

Antiques on 1st will be opening April 1 at 1807 First Street South.
Antiques on 1st will be opening April 1 at 1807 First St. S. in Willmar.
Contributed / Antiques on 1st
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:50 AM

WILLMAR — A new antique store offering antiques and collectibles will be opening April 1 in Willmar.

The store will be located at 1807 First St. S. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Booth and display cases are available for others to sell their antiques and collectibles.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Jenny Wolfe
Business
Jenny Wolfe joins Kristi Jo Block Real Estate Team
March 24, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Construction work taking place on a roundabout locate at Minnesota Highway 29 and 160th Street in Glenwood.
Business
Duininck Concrete roundabout project in Glenwood, Minnesota, receives MnDOT merit award
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Shannon and Trevor Eckhoff discovered that Grove City is well located to attract diners from a variety of communities.
Business
Owners close Wood n Boar restaurant in Grove City, Minnesota, but will continue catering
March 23, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Chase Thompson 2 - DSC_6957.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
March 23, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
College
SCSU goaltending, penalty kill lifts Huskies into regional championship
March 23, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten