Antiques on 1st to open April 1 in Willmar
WILLMAR — A new antique store offering antiques and collectibles will be opening April 1 in Willmar.
The store will be located at 1807 First St. S. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Booth and display cases are available for others to sell their antiques and collectibles.
