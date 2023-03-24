Antiques on 1st to open April 1 in Willmar

WILLMAR — A new antique store offering antiques and collectibles will be opening April 1 in Willmar.

The store will be located at 1807 First St. S. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Booth and display cases are available for others to sell their antiques and collectibles.