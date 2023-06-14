B&F Fastener Supply acquires Willmar's Northern States Supply

WILLMAR — B&F Fastener Supply , with corporate headquarters in Ramsey, Minnesota, has acquired Northern States Supply , which B&F describes in a news release as a longtime competitor whose acquisition will create a "regional powerhouse distributor of both industrial and construction supplies in the Midwest region."

Northern States Supply, with headquarters in Willmar, will see little operational change throughout the transition, Northern States Supply President Tina Erpenbach wrote in a letter to the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

A leading distributor of quality industrial and construction supply products founded in 1960, Northern States Supply will continue to operate under its name for the time being, according to the B&F news release.

"We are both industry-leading businesses that supply the highest quality products and second to-none customer experiences, making this the perfect strategic partnership,” Erpenbach said in the news release.

B&F Fastener Supply was established in 1988. According to the news release, the acquisition of Northern States Supply will enable both companies to strengthen their combined work forces and offer an expanded product and service selection, including in-house custom machining, in-house custom packaging, vending solutions, power tools, tool accessories and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome all of Northern States Supply’s employees, customers, and product offerings to our family,” said Nicole Baltes, B&F Fastener Supply president.

The Northern States Supply website lists seven locations including Willmar, St. Cloud and others in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

With nearly 300 employees across both companies and 21 locations, B&F’s footprint will be stronger than ever, according to the news release, with a combined geographical reach that will range across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska.