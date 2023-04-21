Baillee Krieger promoted to administrator of Bethesda Grand and Club Suites in Willmar

WILLMAR — Baillee Krieger has been promoted to the position of administrator for Bethesda’s skilled nursing facility, Bethesda Grand and Club Suites in Willmar, according to a news release from Bethesda .

For the past six years, Krieger has served as the human resources director for Bethesda, leading numerous workforce enhancement projects, holding an active license with the Minnesota Board of Executives for Long-Term Services and Supports.

In her new role, she will also oversee Brothers Café + Bistro in Willmar.

Bethesda offers a full continuum of care in the region, primarily for older adults, and has locations in Willmar, Olivia and New London.