Business

Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner appointed to LeadingAge Minnesota board of directors

Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner has been appointed to the board of LeadingAge Minnesota, the state’s largest association serving older adult services organizations.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

WILLMAR — Michelle Haefner, CEO of Bethesda , has been appointed to the board of directors at LeadingAge Minnesota , the state’s largest association serving older adult services organizations, according to a news release from Bethesda.

Haefner has extensive experience in the field of older adult services, helping to lead Bethesda’s mission since 2005 and serving as the chief executive officer since 2013. Bethesda offers a continuum of care for seniors in Willmar and west central Minnesota.

She has earned her several accolades throughout the years, including LeadingAge Minnesota’s 50 for the Next 50 which recognizes innovative and influential leaders who are charting the course for the next wave of older adult services that empower Minnesotans to age well and live fully.

"I am passionate about ensuring Minnesota’s seniors have access to the care they need, when and where they need it," Haefner said in the release. "Minnesota’s population is aging; we’re now home to over 1 million seniors. We need leadership and vision to make sure Minnesota remains a wonderful place to grow old.”

