Block 25 Lofts in Willmar a finalist for brownfield cleanup award

ST. PAUL — A downtown Willmar apartment project was a finalist for an award from Minnesota Brownfields, a nonprofit organization that promotes cleanup and reuse of contaminated land for sustainable development.

Block 25 Lofts was a finalist under the Economic Impact (small project) category, according to Aaron Backman, executive director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission .

The 2023 ReScape Awards recognizing exemplary brownfield redevelopment projects completed statewide were presented April 6 at the St. Paul Event Center. A delegation of EDC and city of Willmar officials attended as well as Ted Schmid of Lumber One, the Block 25 developer.

According to a news release from Minnesota Brownfields , the awards recognized projects in various categories including community impact, economic impact, environmental impact and innovation. Projects in Albert Lea, Duluth, Mankato were recognized along with several in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Block 25 lofts complex remains under construction between Second and Third Streets Southwest and U.S. Highway 12 and Benson Avenue in Willmar.

Petroleum and other contaminants had to be cleaned up at the 1.10-acre site that had been used for a variety of commercial purposes including dry cleaning, a fueling station and auto repair, according to West Central Tribune archives.

