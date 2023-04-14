99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Block 25 Lofts in Willmar a finalist for brownfield cleanup award

The Block 25 Lofts apartment complex nearing completion in downtown Willmar was a finalist for an award from Minnesota Brownfields, a nonprofit organization that promotes cleanup and reuse of contaminated land for sustainable development.

Willmar Housing 020723 001.jpg
Workers install windows along Block 25 Lofts in downtown Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:21 AM

ST. PAUL — A downtown Willmar apartment project was a finalist for an award from Minnesota Brownfields, a nonprofit organization that promotes cleanup and reuse of contaminated land for sustainable development.

Block 25 Lofts was a finalist under the Economic Impact (small project) category, according to Aaron Backman, executive director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission .

The 2023 ReScape Awards recognizing exemplary brownfield redevelopment projects completed statewide were presented April 6 at the St. Paul Event Center. A delegation of EDC and city of Willmar officials attended as well as Ted Schmid of Lumber One, the Block 25 developer.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

According to a news release from Minnesota Brownfields , the awards recognized projects in various categories including community impact, economic impact, environmental impact and innovation. Projects in Albert Lea, Duluth, Mankato were recognized along with several in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Block 25 lofts complex remains under construction between Second and Third Streets Southwest and U.S. Highway 12 and Benson Avenue in Willmar.

Petroleum and other contaminants had to be cleaned up at the 1.10-acre site that had been used for a variety of commercial purposes including dry cleaning, a fueling station and auto repair, according to West Central Tribune archives.

West Central Tribune staff report
