Bollig Engineering of Willmar adds new branch office in Two Harbors, Minnesota

WILLMAR — Bollig Engineering has opened a new office in Two Harbors, according to a news release from the engineering firm headquartered in Willmar.

Nathan Feist Contributed / C& C Photography via Bollig Engineering

The Two Harbors branch office will be led by Nathan Feist, who has more than 10 years of engineering experience at Bollig. The new office will offer a full range of municipal and aviation engineering services.

In addition to the corporate office in Willmar, Bollig Engineering has locations in Clear Lake, Little Falls, Sartell, Twin Cities, and now Two Harbors. The Bollig team consists of more than 30 engineers, architects, construction managers, funding specialists and other staff.