99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bollig Engineering of Willmar adds new branch office in Two Harbors, Minnesota

Bollig Engineering, with a corporate office in Willmar, offers municipal and aviation engineering services at several locations, including a new branch office in Two Harbors, Minnesota.

Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing a boardroom
iStock.com / mhong84
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:51 PM

WILLMAR — Bollig Engineering has opened a new office in Two Harbors, according to a news release from the engineering firm headquartered in Willmar.

Nathan Feist of Bollig Engineering
Nathan Feist
Contributed / C& C Photography via Bollig Engineering

The Two Harbors branch office will be led by Nathan Feist, who has more than 10 years of engineering experience at Bollig. The new office will offer a full range of municipal and aviation engineering services.

In addition to the corporate office in Willmar, Bollig Engineering has locations in Clear Lake, Little Falls, Sartell, Twin Cities, and now Two Harbors. The Bollig team consists of more than 30 engineers, architects, construction managers, funding specialists and other staff.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Ridgewater
Business
Ridgewater College's Dr. Bradley Wolfe receives recognition from Phi Theta Kappa
April 28, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Erica Dischino / TribuneChildren play with educational toys at The Village Children’s Museum.
Business
The Village Children's Museum to celebrate five-year anniversary on Friday
April 26, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
IMG_8916.JPG
Business
Clean fuel standards could lead to higher prices for farmers
April 26, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0
April 27, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors fall to St. Cloud, 10-1
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
MACCRAY junior Greta Meyer connects with a pitch for a two-run single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Softball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines makes the most of it
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown