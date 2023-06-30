Bollig Engineering promotes Scott Kuhlman to vice president of technical operations

WILLMAR — Scott Kuhlman, professional engineer, has been promoted to vice president of technical operations at Bollig Engineering and is a new firm shareholder, according to a news release from Bollig Engineering.

Kuhlman will continue to provide technical support and leadership.

He joined the Bollig team in 2013. Since then, he has developed a deep understanding of the industry, extensive technical knowledge and leadership skills.

According to the release, he has been a mentor to the team, contributed to strategic plans and developed internal processes for the firm that serves municipal and airport clients.

The Bollig team consists of more than 35 engineers, architects, construction managers, funding specialists and other staff. In addition to the corporate office in Willmar, the firm has locations in Clear Lake, Little Falls, Sartell, the Twin Cities, and Two Harbors.