Business

Bollig Engineering promotes Scott Kuhlman to vice president of technical operations

EngineerScott Kuhlman is the new vice president of technical operations and also a firm shareholder with Bollig Engineering, headquartered in Willmar.

Scott Kuhlman
Scott Kuhlman
Contributed / Bollig Engineering
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:39 AM

WILLMAR — Scott Kuhlman, professional engineer, has been promoted to vice president of technical operations at Bollig Engineering and is a new firm shareholder, according to a news release from Bollig Engineering.

Kuhlman will continue to provide technical support and leadership.

He joined the Bollig team in 2013. Since then, he has developed a deep understanding of the industry, extensive technical knowledge and leadership skills.

According to the release, he has been a mentor to the team, contributed to strategic plans and developed internal processes for the firm that serves municipal and airport clients.

The Bollig team consists of more than 35 engineers, architects, construction managers, funding specialists and other staff. In addition to the corporate office in Willmar, the firm has locations in Clear Lake, Little Falls, Sartell, the Twin Cities, and Two Harbors.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
