Brad Krupa joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

WILLMAR — Brady Krupa recently joined Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing as a staff accountant in Willmar, according to a news release from the certified public accounting and advising firm.

His focus areas are tax preparation, business advisory services, accounting, and auditing.

Krupa interned at CDS in 2022 and graduated from Upper Iowa University in Fayette with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Krupa resides in Willmar.