Business

Brewster and Morgan, Minnesota, farm cooperatives decline unification

Farmward Cooperative and New Vision Cooperative studied unification for two months and decided against it.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:05 AM

MORGAN — Farmward and New Vision farmers cooperatives announced this week that they will not be unifying after a two-month discussion period.

The two organizations conducted studies of their employees and members in focus groups and and toured each cooperative’s facilities in addition to conducting in-depth financial and governance reviews. They found that unification was not the path forward, according to a news release issued Aug. 7

The study began in June. Its purpose was to determine if a unification of the cooperatives would benefit the member-owners of both organizations.

Farmward Cooperative , based in Morgan, Minnesota, has around 1,600 members, providing services to its members out of the 10 locations. Services and products range from grain handling and marketing, financing and insurance, to seed, bulk feed and fuels.

New Vision Cooperative is headquartered in Brewster, Minnesota, and serves around 2,200 farmers in three states, offering grain marketing and agronomy and feed and livestock production services.

During the two-month study, the cooperatives found that while they would be able to unify logistically, both sought to focus on their own members for the time being, according to the news release.

More local news:

