Bryan Amundson joins TrueJourney financial adviser team in Willmar

WILLMAR — Bryan Amundson has joined the TrueJourney team of financial advisers in Willmar, bringing with him 25 years of experience, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Amundson shares TrueJourney's committment to understanding each client's unique financial situation and providing personalized solutions to help them achieve their goals.

True Journey is an investment planning and investment management firm.

