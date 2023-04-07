50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Business

Bryan Amundson joins TrueJourney financial adviser team in Willmar

Bryan Amundson brings 25 years of experience with him to the Willmar office of TrueJourney, an investment planning and management firm.

Bryan Amundson
Contributed / TrueJourney
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:23 PM

WILLMAR — Bryan Amundson has joined the TrueJourney team of financial advisers in Willmar, bringing with him 25 years of experience, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Amundson shares TrueJourney's committment to understanding each client's unique financial situation and providing personalized solutions to help them achieve their goals.

True Journey is an investment planning and investment management firm.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
