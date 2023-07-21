6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Caylee Christianson joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Christianson will be a staff auditor at the CDS public accounting firm in Willmar.

Caylee-Christianson-PNG.png
Caylee Christianson
Contributed / Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:50 AM

WILLMAR — Caylee Christianson recently joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as a staff auditor in Willmar, according to a news release from the public accounting firm .

Her focus area is non-profit auditing.

Christianson was an intern for CDS in 2022 and graduated from University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

She resides in Atwater.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
Dec 31, 1969

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Erin Campbell MMB.png
Business
Willmar grad appointed to lead Minnesota Management and Budget
11m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing smartphone, stocks page in a newspaper, computer keyboard.
Business
Knute Nelson adds home health care services in Willmar area
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
CentraCare logo.jpg
Business
CentraCare announces ownership transition of St. Benedict's Community
3d ago
 · 
By  Trent Abrego
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne