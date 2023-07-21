Caylee Christianson joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar
Christianson will be a staff auditor at the CDS public accounting firm in Willmar.
WILLMAR — Caylee Christianson recently joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as a staff auditor in Willmar, according to a news release from the public accounting firm .
Her focus area is non-profit auditing.
Christianson was an intern for CDS in 2022 and graduated from University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
She resides in Atwater.
