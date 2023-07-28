Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CDS bookkeeper Nicole Fernkes earns QuickBooks certification

Fernkes is a bookkeeper at Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar.

Nicole Fernkes PNG (1).png
Nicole Fernkes
Contributed / Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:42 AM

WILLMAR — Nicole Fernkes recently received her QuickBooks ProAdvisor Desktop certification, according to a news release from Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar.

Fernkes joined the public accounting firm in 2022 as a bookkeeper. Her focus areas are bookkeeping and QuickBooks.

Prior to CDS, she worked in bookkeeping and customer service for more than 10 years.

Fernkes is attending Rasmussen University online, working toward her associate degree in accounting.

She and her husband, Shawn, and their children reside in Danube.

