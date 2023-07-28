CDS bookkeeper Nicole Fernkes earns QuickBooks certification

WILLMAR — Nicole Fernkes recently received her QuickBooks ProAdvisor Desktop certification, according to a news release from Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar.

Fernkes joined the public accounting firm in 2022 as a bookkeeper. Her focus areas are bookkeeping and QuickBooks.

Prior to CDS, she worked in bookkeeping and customer service for more than 10 years.

Fernkes is attending Rasmussen University online, working toward her associate degree in accounting.

She and her husband, Shawn, and their children reside in Danube.