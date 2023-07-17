6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

CentraCare announces ownership transition of St. Benedict's Community

A formal purchase agreement is almost final, according to a news release. Upon the finalization of the sale, current positions at CentraCare — St. Benedict’s will transition to new Ecumen ownership.

By Trent Abrego
Today at 4:11 PM

ST. CLOUD — CentraCare is set to transfer ownership of its St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud , Monticello and Sartell after signing a letter of intent with Ecumen for the community to join the Shoreview-based company later this year.

A formal purchase agreement is almost final, according to a news release. Upon the finalization of the sale, current positions at CentraCare — St. Benedict’s will transition to new Ecumen ownership.

Last fall, the not-for-profit health care organization CentraCare shared a new vision for long-term care and senior housing services in the St. Cloud region.

CentraCare underwent a search for an organization that could support the needs of a community and chose Ecumen for its reputation, commitment to the tradition of the St. Benedict’s Community, shared values for delivering compassionate care to seniors and understanding of the important role health care plays in keeping rural communities vibrant, according to a release.

ken-holmen-2023.jpg
Ken Holmen, president and CEO of CentraCare.
Contributed

“We believe this change in strategy that transfers ownership to an exceptional organization that specializes in senior services will open the door for even more services and support for residents, families and staff,” CentraCare's president and CEO Ken Holmen said in a release. “This also allows CentraCare to maintain a focus on the primary and specialty care we deliver as a health care organization.”

Ecumen is a nonprofit provider that serves more than 27,000 people annually and owns 31 senior living communities throughout Minnesota. The company operates properties and services in multiple states.

“Since our founding in 1862, our faith-based mission has guided our service to individuals and their families,” Shelley Kendrick, Ecumen president and CEO, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier that we are bringing that mission of providing compassionate health care and innovative services to the greater St. Cloud area. We are eager to get to know the team members and residents here, and to be part of this already vibrant community.”

According to the organization, CentraCare is one of Minnesota's largest health systems including nine hospitals, more than 30 clinics, 10 senior housing facilities, and seven long-term care facilities with a focus on rural health care.

By Trent Abrego
Trent Abrego is a business reporter for St. Cloud LIVE and can be reached at trent@stcloudlive.com.
