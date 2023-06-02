99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, June 2

Business

CentraCare appoints two new executives for central Minnesota facilities

Ryan Engdahl was promoted to vice president of ambulatory care and Rachael Lesch was promoted to vice president of population health and performance excellence.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:22 AM

ST. CLOUD — CentraCare announced Tuesday the promotion of two executives and the retirement of two leaders who have impacted healthcare in Central Minnesota.

Ryan Engdahl, PhD, LP, MBA, has been promoted to vice president of ambulatory care and Rachael Lesch, RN, MBA, has been promoted to vice president of population health and performance excellence.

Ryan Engdahl
Engdahl has with CentraCare since 2011, taking on various roles in the Behavioral Health Department. He started as a psychologist and, since May 2020, has served as the senior director of behavioral health.

Engdahl holds a philosophy of doctor degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota and, in June 2022, completed his master of business administration for management and leadership at St. Cloud State University.

Rachael Lesch
Lesch joined CentraCare in 2009 as a quality improvement director and most recently held the position of executive director of population health and quality improvement. In this role, she works daily to align and attain population-based quality and financial outcomes for five population health departments in CentraCare: community health improvement, population health, patient outreach and risk, grants administration and CentraCare Connect Call Center.

Lesch received her bachelor of science in nursing from the College of St. Benedict and her master in business administration from University of Phoenix.

Engdahl and Lesch will step into these positions with the retirements this summer of Kathy Parsons, vice president of population health, and Diane Buschena-Brenna, vice president of ambulatory care.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
