CentraCare appoints two new executives for central Minnesota facilities

ST. CLOUD — CentraCare announced Tuesday the promotion of two executives and the retirement of two leaders who have impacted healthcare in Central Minnesota.

Ryan Engdahl, PhD, LP, MBA, has been promoted to vice president of ambulatory care and Rachael Lesch, RN, MBA, has been promoted to vice president of population health and performance excellence.

Ryan Engdahl Contributed / CentraCare

Engdahl has with CentraCare since 2011, taking on various roles in the Behavioral Health Department. He started as a psychologist and, since May 2020, has served as the senior director of behavioral health.

Engdahl holds a philosophy of doctor degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota and, in June 2022, completed his master of business administration for management and leadership at St. Cloud State University.

Rachael Lesch Contributed / CentraCare

Lesch joined CentraCare in 2009 as a quality improvement director and most recently held the position of executive director of population health and quality improvement. In this role, she works daily to align and attain population-based quality and financial outcomes for five population health departments in CentraCare: community health improvement, population health, patient outreach and risk, grants administration and CentraCare Connect Call Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesch received her bachelor of science in nursing from the College of St. Benedict and her master in business administration from University of Phoenix.

Engdahl and Lesch will step into these positions with the retirements this summer of Kathy Parsons, vice president of population health, and Diane Buschena-Brenna, vice president of ambulatory care.