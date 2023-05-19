99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, May 19

Business

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services receives grant to aid formerly incarcerated individuals

Grant funds will be used by Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services to provide career guidance and mentorship to people who are soon to be released from custody or individuals released in the last three to six months.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:30 AM

KANDIYOHI COUNTYCentral Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, the nonprofit employment and training partner of the local CareerForce System, received a competitive pilot re-entry Project 180 grant, according to a news release from CMJTS.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded this grant to 13 Minnesota organizations, which is funded through Minnesota’s Workforce Development Fund.

Business News
“Formerly incarcerated individuals returning home experience higher unemployment, are at risk of homelessness, and living in poverty. Basic needs such as food, housing and health are essential to their re-entry success,” said Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Program Manager Dina Wuornos in the news release.

This $200,000 grant will give the agency the ability to recruit 40 individuals soon to be released or individuals released in the last three to six months. From the beginning of the intake process all the way through to placement, a career navigator will deliver an individualized approach, she said.

Participating individuals can be located anywhere in Minnesota, but priority is given to those residing in the 11-county service area of Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, which includes Kandiyohi , McLeod , Meeker , Renville and Wright counties.

To learn more about Project 180, or other employment and training programs, interested parties can contact the employment and training agency at 800-284-7425.

