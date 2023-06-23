Child care recruiter event set June 26 at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar

WILLMAR — A child care recruiter event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Four-Season Shelter at Robbins Island Regional Park.

Hosted by the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services, Mid-Minnesota Development Commission and United Community Action Partnership and its Wayfinder Program, the event is designed to be a one-stop-shop for those interested in entering in-home child care, according to a news release from the EDC.

Attendees will be able to talk to the Kandiyohi County license provider and to EDC staff to learn about the Economic Development Child Care Grant , which includes forgivable loans among other types of support.

A Spanish translator will be in attendance at the event, as well as a representative from the Wayfinder program and current child care providers, to answer questions about becoming a licensed childcare provider. Wayfinder is a program of United Community Action Partnership that guides people through the in-home child care licensing process.

“There is a story about child care in the news every week it seems. Whether it is about the need for an increase of child care spaces within our county or employer solutions, child care is important. It is important to our communities, our work force, and quality of life,” said Constance Nelson, children’s services supervisor for Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services, in the news release.

Current child care providers are also encouraged to attend the event to learn about support resources, such as the new child care mentorship program.

“The mentorship program will serve as a bridge between seasoned providers and those who are new or just entering. It will help to continue to build on the wealth of knowledge and experience that exists in the child care provider community,” said EDC Marketing and Communications Specialist Kelsey Olson in the release.

Light snacks, refreshments and kids' activities will be provided at the event. Questions can be directed to Olson at kelsey@kandiyohi.com or by phone at 320-979-5815 .

