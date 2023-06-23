Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Child care recruiter event set June 26 at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar

Those interested in becoming in-home child care providers are invited to have all their questions answered at a child care recruiter event taking place the evening of Monday, June 26 at the Four Season Shelter at Robbins Island.

YMCA Child Care
A in-home child care recruiter event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Four-Season Shelter at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar. The event hosted by several local agencies is designed to be a one-stop-shop for those interested in entering in-home child care.
Gary Miller / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:51 AM

WILLMAR — A child care recruiter event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Four-Season Shelter at Robbins Island Regional Park.

Hosted by the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services, Mid-Minnesota Development Commission and United Community Action Partnership and its Wayfinder Program, the event is designed to be a one-stop-shop for those interested in entering in-home child care, according to a news release from the EDC.

Attendees will be able to talk to the Kandiyohi County license provider and to EDC staff to learn about the Economic Development Child Care Grant , which includes forgivable loans among other types of support.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

A Spanish translator will be in attendance at the event, as well as a representative from the Wayfinder program and current child care providers, to answer questions about becoming a licensed childcare provider. Wayfinder is a program of United Community Action Partnership that guides people through the in-home child care licensing process.

“There is a story about child care in the news every week it seems. Whether it is about the need for an increase of child care spaces within our county or employer solutions, child care is important. It is important to our communities, our work force, and quality of life,” said Constance Nelson, children’s services supervisor for Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services, in the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Current child care providers are also encouraged to attend the event to learn about support resources, such as the new child care mentorship program.

“The mentorship program will serve as a bridge between seasoned providers and those who are new or just entering. It will help to continue to build on the wealth of knowledge and experience that exists in the child care provider community,” said EDC Marketing and Communications Specialist Kelsey Olson in the release.

Light snacks, refreshments and kids' activities will be provided at the event. Questions can be directed to Olson at kelsey@kandiyohi.com or by phone at 320-979-5815 .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
BIZ-TARGET-PRIDE-STATE-ATTY-ZUM
Business
State attorneys general concerned with Target pulling Pride products
June 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Norfleet / Star Tribune
Heidi Magnuson
Business
TrueJourney promotes Heidi Magnuson to registered branch administrator
June 16, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing smartphone, stocks page in a newspaper, computer keyboard.
Business
Citizens Alliance Bank completes acquisition of Granite Mountain Bank
June 16, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott