Business

Citizens Alliance Bank completes acquisition of Granite Mountain Bank

Beginning Aug. 5, former Granite Mountain Bank customers will be transitioned to Citizens Alliance Bank’s core system computer platform.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:30 AM

CLARA CITY — As of the close of business on June 2, Citizens Alliance Bank successfully completed the acquisition of Granite Mountain Bank , a state-chartered bank headquartered in Philipsburg, Montana, according to a news release from Citizens Alliance Bank.

The acquisition first announced in January encompasses Granite Mountain Bank branches in Butte, Drummond, and Philipsburg.

Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Beginning Aug. 5, former Granite Mountain Bank customers will be transitioned onto Citizens Alliance Bank’s core system computer platform.

Throughout the summer, former Granite Mountain Bank customers will be kept apprised of changes related to the conversion and will be notified in a timely manner to enable continued connection to their banker and accounts. Those customers also will see a gradual introduction of new banking products and services.

Citizens Alliance Bank is an independent community bank head-quartered in Clara City, Minnesota, with assets exceeding $1.3 billion. It has has already established a strong presence in Montana through its offices in Great Falls, Seeley Lake and Lincoln.

The addition of Granite Mountain Bank extends the reach of Citizens Alliance Bank and enhances its ability to serve the needs of customers throughout the region.

