99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Claire Molden, of Taatjes Financial Group in Willmar, earns financial planning certification

Claire Molden joined Taatjes Financial Group in 2015. She recently earned a certification in financial planning from the CFP Board.

Taatjes Financial 2022
Claire Molden
Contributed / Taatjes Financial Group
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 10, 2023 11:35 AM

WILLMAR — Claire Molden of Taatjes Financial Group has earned the certified financial planner designation.

She completed the two-part education requirement, which includes both completing coursework on financial planning through a CFP Board registered program and holding a bachelor's degree or higher from an accredited college or university.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

For more than 30 years, the certified financial planner certification offered through the CFP Board has been the standard of excellence for financial planners. CFP professionals have met extensive training and experience requirements, and commit to the CFP Board's ethical standards that require them to put their clients' interests first.

Molden joined Taatjes Financial Group in 2015. She attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history and government.

Molden was previously employed by Ridgewater College, where she specialized in federal student aid programs.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
IMG_5200.JPG
Business
Farm Fit Momma offers training, right on the farm
March 06, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Father and son holding chickens
Business
Farm family gets cracking with Woodbury Hatchery, shipping thousands of chickens weekly
March 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Nicholle Peterson
Business
Nicholle Peterson promoted by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar
March 03, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown