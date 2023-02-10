Claire Molden, of Taatjes Financial Group in Willmar, earns financial planning certification

WILLMAR — Claire Molden of Taatjes Financial Group has earned the certified financial planner designation.

She completed the two-part education requirement, which includes both completing coursework on financial planning through a CFP Board registered program and holding a bachelor's degree or higher from an accredited college or university.

For more than 30 years, the certified financial planner certification offered through the CFP Board has been the standard of excellence for financial planners. CFP professionals have met extensive training and experience requirements, and commit to the CFP Board's ethical standards that require them to put their clients' interests first.

Molden joined Taatjes Financial Group in 2015. She attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history and government.

Molden was previously employed by Ridgewater College, where she specialized in federal student aid programs.

