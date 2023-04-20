Coborn’s to acquire Illinois-based grocery chain

ST. CLOUD — Coborn’s is buying an Illinois grocery chain in early May, according to a news release from Coborn's.

The St. Cloud-based company is acquiring Sullivan’s Foods and Grocery stores, which are spread across northern and central Illinois. This is Coborn's first expansion into that state. The company also owns Cash Wise Foods in Willmar.

Eight hundred people work in the Sullivan organization, which is composed of:



11 grocery stores.

A convenience store/fuel center.

Three ACE Hardware stores.

A central office and warehouse.

All employees will be hired by Coborn’s Inc. The stores will continue to operate under the Sullivan’s Foods name.

With this acquisition, Coborn’s Inc.’s portfolio of grocery stores will expand to 77 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan and Illinois, according to the news release.

The company operates approximately 135 business units, including grocery stores, retail liquor stores, fuel centers, pharmacies and franchised restaurant businesses.

Coborn's brands include the namesake grocery stores, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.