Construction of Bird Island, Minnesota, assisted living community begins

BIRD ISLAND — Construction has begun on the new Island Living assisted living facility in Bird Island, Minnesota.

The Island Living Inc. project has been in planning since 2018, though construction was delayed due to COVID-19, according to a news release from Island Living, a community-based nonprofit founded for the purpose of providing senior housing in Bird Island.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

Funding for the project was secured through the city of Bird Island, the Bird Island Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Community Cities Loan Program.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at the construction site, 300 S. 13th St. in Bird Island. City Hall is the alternate site if there is inclement weather.

Island Living has previously said the facility would be 15 units of apartment-style living with meals and other services provided.