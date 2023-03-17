Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar promotes David Meyer to senior government accountant
David Meyer joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in 2019 as government accountant.
WILLMAR — David Meyer was recently promoted to senior governmental accountant by Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing in Willmar, according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.
Meyer joined CDS in 2019 as a governmental accountant after graduating from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall with bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance, with a concentration in financial planning.
His focus area is governmental and nonprofit auditing.
Meyer resides in Willmar.
