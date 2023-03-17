Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar promotes David Meyer to senior government accountant

WILLMAR — David Meyer was recently promoted to senior governmental accountant by Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing in Willmar, according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.

Meyer joined CDS in 2019 as a governmental accountant after graduating from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall with bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance, with a concentration in financial planning.

His focus area is governmental and nonprofit auditing.

Meyer resides in Willmar.