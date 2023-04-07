Crystal Moran promoted to director of nursing for Bethesda Grand and Club Suites in Willmar
Crystal Moran has been a member of the Bethesda Grand and Club Suites staff for nearly 20 years, starting as a certified nursing assistant.
WILLMAR — Crystal Moran has been promoted to director of Nursing for Bethesda Grand and Club Suites skilled nursing facility, according to a news release from Bethesda.
Moran has been a member of the Bethesda Grand and Club Suites community for nearly 20 years, starting as a certified nursing assistant and working her way through her education to her most recent role as an assistant director of nursing at Bethesda Grand.
"Crystal's invaluable experience from CNA to (registered nurse) along with her excellent leadership qualities and compassion for serving others makes her a wonderful addition to the leadership at Bethesda," said Michelle Haefner, Bethesda CEO, in the news release.
