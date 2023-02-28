99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

'Dilbert' comic strip canceled, 'Blondie' is now being published in the West Central Tribune

Comic syndicate ends distribution for 'Dilbert" strip after the creator in a rant said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.”

Contributed / King Features
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 28, 2023 06:05 AM

The comic strip " Dilbert " that is published daily in a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers has lost its distributor, creating changes on the West Central Tribune's comics page.

FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of the cartoon character "Dilbert".
FILE PHOTO: Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert", the cartoon character that lampoons the absurdities of corporate life, poses with two "Dilbert" characters at a party January 8, 1999 in Pasadena, Calif.
REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.” He also suggested white Americans “get away” from Black people, according to reports published by the news agency Reuters, which provides national news coverage to the West Central Tribune and other Forum Communications newspapers.

Andrews McMeel Universal , which syndicates and delivers “Dilbert” to subscribing newspapers, dropped Adams on Sunday evening, according to Reuters. In response, a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers began filling the space with replacement cartoons.

The West Tribune Tribune has added the traditional " Blondie " comic strip as a replacement comic strip, effective with our epaper edition, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

According to Reuters, Adams could not immediately be reached for comment. But on his YouTube channel, Reuters reported, Adams said "by Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So most of my income will be gone by next week. My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
