Dr. Ann Johnson joins CentraCare — Willmar Clinic in obstetrics and gynecology

WILLMAR — Dr. Ann Johnson joined CentraCare — Willmar Clinic this month in obstetrics and gynecology, according to a news release from CentraCare — Willmar.

Johnson provides the full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological care, including routine and high-risk pregnancies, minimally invasive surgery, menopausal care and management, contraceptives and abnormal pain.

Johnson went to medical school at the University of Minnesota in Duluth and Minneapolis and completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.

