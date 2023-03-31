99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Dr. Robert Johnson joins CentraCare — Willmar as surgeon

Dr. Robert Johnson, a new CentraCare — Willmar surgeon, is board certified in general surgery as well as metabolic and bariatric surgery.

Dr. Robert Johnson
Dr. Robert Johnson
Contributed / CentraCare — Willmar
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:41 AM

WILLMAR — Dr. Robert Johnson has joined the CentraCare — Willmar team as a board certified general surgeon who is also certified in metabolic and bariatric surgery, according to a news release from CentraCare — Willmar.

Johnson attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and general surgery residency at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

After residency, he completed a fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal minimally invasive surgery/bariatric surgery/advanced flexible endoscopy at the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Johnson grew up in Willmar and is excited to return home with his wife and family after living in many other parts of the country.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing a book, a certificate and a trophy.
Business
Weichert honors Willmar agents for outstanding real estate performance
March 31, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Kandi Acres goats.JPG
Members Only
Business
Halal-certified goat processing facility coming to Willmar
March 29, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
100719.N.WCT.PrairieHorizonsFarm07.jpg
Members Only
Business
Women in Ag 2023 conference in Willmar focuses on building resilience in challenging times
March 29, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Winter storm
Local
West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday
March 30, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
traffic-fatality2.jpg
Minnesota
New London man injured Thursday in deadly crash near Roscoe, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier