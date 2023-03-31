Dr. Robert Johnson joins CentraCare — Willmar as surgeon

WILLMAR — Dr. Robert Johnson has joined the CentraCare — Willmar team as a board certified general surgeon who is also certified in metabolic and bariatric surgery, according to a news release from CentraCare — Willmar.

Johnson attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and general surgery residency at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.

After residency, he completed a fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal minimally invasive surgery/bariatric surgery/advanced flexible endoscopy at the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Johnson grew up in Willmar and is excited to return home with his wife and family after living in many other parts of the country.