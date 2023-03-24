Duininck Concrete roundabout project in Glenwood, Minnesota, receives MnDOT merit award

GLENWOOD — The Duininck Concrete roundabout project located at Minnesota Highway 29 and 160th Street in Glenwood received a Minnesota Department of Transportation Merit Award, according to a news release from Duininck Concrete.

The MnDOT Concrete Rating Panel announced the project was rated the best of its type completed in Minnesota during 2022.

Representing Duininck Concrete at the MnDOT Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota awards banquet were, from left, Nate Skindelien, director of sales and marketing; Edward Peterson, integrated salesperson — Northern Division; Rodney Kolstad, Glenwood and Sauk Centre plant manager; Todd Freier, area manager — Northern Division. Contributed / Duininck Concrete

Working in partnership with the Glenwood-based Duininck Concrete division was Minneopa Concrete, producing and pouring 1,728.5 cubic yards of concrete for curbing and paving applications.

Duininck Concrete provided locally sourced aggregate that was triple washed to withstand seasonal wear and tear.

The project was a collaborative, cross-departmental effort with team members from the northern, southern and sales divisions providing support.

Duininck Concrete received the award at the MnDOT Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota Awards Banquet on March 9 in Waite Park.

Duininck Concrete, headquartered in Willmar, serves 11 locations throughout central Minnesota with aggregate, ready mix, construction supply products and pumping services.

It is part of Duininck Companies, a diversified business in water management, construction and materials, and real estate industries.