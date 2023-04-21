Edward Jones in Olivia adds financial adviser Kevin Hurley

OLIVIA — Kevin Hurley has joined financial advisers John and Austin Neubauer at the Edward Jones branch in Olivia, according to a news release from Edward Jones.

The Olivia branch office is located at 2515 W. Lincoln Ave..

Edward Jones, headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services via nearly 19,000 financial advisers serving more than 7 million clients.