Breaking News
Business

Foreclosure lawsuit filed against Crossroads Center owner in St. Cloud

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by U.S. Bank Trust Co. claims that St. Cloud Mall LLC failed to make monthly payments starting on Aug. 6, 2020. The suit claims the mall owes nearly $84 million of a $107 million loan.

Crossroads Center SCL FSA
Crossroads Center shopping mall is seen in this June 29, 2023, photo.
Shane Mercer / St. Cloud LIVE
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Today at 3:20 PM

ST. CLOUDCrossroads Center is facing a foreclosure lawsuit from U.S. Bank Trust Co., according to paperwork filed in Stearns County District Court .

The civil complaint, filed on Tuesday, July 11, alleges that the mall owes nearly $84 million after taking out a loan for over $107 million in 2013.

The complaint states that the borrower, Crossroads Center (or St. Cloud Mall LLC), failed to make monthly payments starting on Aug. 6, 2020. The loan was accelerated on Feb. 5, 2021, and the entire debt became due immediately.

Brookfield Properties owns 160 retail centers around the country, including Crossroads Center. In 2018 the St. Cloud mall was part of a package when Brookfield purchased General Growth properties and assets for $9 billion.

U.S. Bank Trust Co. is acting as a trustee on behalf of the registered holders of Goldman Sachs Mortgage Securities Corp., and does not have a direct stake in the lawsuit.

Crossroads Center is at 4101 W. Division St., St. Cloud.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is a reporter for St. Cloud Live, and welcomes your story ideas and suggestions at abdulla@stcloudlive.com.
