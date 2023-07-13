Foreclosure lawsuit filed against Crossroads Center owner in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Crossroads Center is facing a foreclosure lawsuit from U.S. Bank Trust Co., according to paperwork filed in Stearns County District Court .

The civil complaint, filed on Tuesday, July 11, alleges that the mall owes nearly $84 million after taking out a loan for over $107 million in 2013.

The complaint states that the borrower, Crossroads Center (or St. Cloud Mall LLC), failed to make monthly payments starting on Aug. 6, 2020. The loan was accelerated on Feb. 5, 2021, and the entire debt became due immediately.

Brookfield Properties owns 160 retail centers around the country, including Crossroads Center. In 2018 the St. Cloud mall was part of a package when Brookfield purchased General Growth properties and assets for $9 billion.

U.S. Bank Trust Co. is acting as a trustee on behalf of the registered holders of Goldman Sachs Mortgage Securities Corp., and does not have a direct stake in the lawsuit.

Crossroads Center is at 4101 W. Division St., St. Cloud.