Business

Foxhole Brewhouse, TJ Maxx receive building permits from city of Willmar

Foxhole Brewhouse received a city of Willmar permit in January to construct a new building valued at $2 million; TJ Maxx received a permit to remodel the former Office Max building for an estimated $1.6 million.

Bailey Hovland / Tribune A few Foxhole Brewhouse patrons enjoy food from Green Mill with their craft brews during Trivia Mafia night Aug. 1 in downtown Willmar.
Foxhole Brewhouse received a building permit from the city of Willmar in January to construct a new building valued at $2 million.
Bailey Hovland / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:41 PM

WILLMAR — The city of Willmar in January and February issued building permits worth millions of dollars to Foxhole Brewhouse and TJ Maxx.

Foxhole Brewhouse was issued a permit in January for constructing a new building at 905 Business 71 that is valued at $2 million. Construction has been taking place during the past couple of months.

Old Office Max store 110322.jpg
TJ Maxx was issued a building permit in February to renovate the building formerly occupied by Office Max. The renovations are valued at $1.6 million.
Macy Moore / Tribune photo

TJ Maxx was issued a building permit to renovate the former Office Max building at the corner of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast, valued at $1.6 million.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

