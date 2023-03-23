Foxhole Brewhouse, TJ Maxx receive building permits from city of Willmar
Foxhole Brewhouse received a city of Willmar permit in January to construct a new building valued at $2 million; TJ Maxx received a permit to remodel the former Office Max building for an estimated $1.6 million.
WILLMAR — The city of Willmar in January and February issued building permits worth millions of dollars to Foxhole Brewhouse and TJ Maxx.
Foxhole Brewhouse was issued a permit in January for constructing a new building at 905 Business 71 that is valued at $2 million. Construction has been taking place during the past couple of months.
TJ Maxx was issued a building permit to renovate the former Office Max building at the corner of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast, valued at $1.6 million.
