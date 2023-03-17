6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Glacial Ridge Ambulance based in Glenwood, Minnesota, receives Quality Care Award

Minnesota ambulance services needed to achieve a performance rate of 80% or higher in five or more individual performance measures to receive the Quality Care Award.

Glacial Ridge Ambulance.jpg
Glacial Ridge Ambulance was recognized for providing outstanding pre-hospital clinical care in 2022.
Contributed / Glacial Ridge Ambulance
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:59 AM

GLENWOOD — Glacial Ridge Ambulance, based in Glenwood, was one of 95 ambulance services across Minnesota recognized with the Quality Care Award from the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board for providing outstanding pre-hospital clinical care in 2022, according to a news release from Glacial Ridge Ambulance.

The Glacial Ridge Ambulance manager is Greg Meyers, an emergency medical technician.

In order to receive the Quality Care Award, ambulance services needed to achieve a performance rate of 80% or higher in five or more individual performance measures, specifically the quality of patient care in cases of strokes, chest pain, trauma and pediatrics.

“We train often and incorporate new technology,” Meyer said, noting that EMTs and paramedics don’t often hear of patients’ outcomes after they are sent to the hospital. “It’s great to know that what our staff does so well makes a difference for so many.”

Glacial Ridge Ambulance has ambulances stationed in Glenwood, Brooten and Starbuck. To help address staffing shortages, an effort is underway to hire and train full- or part-time emergency medical responders to drive the ambulance and assist the EMT with patient care on the scene.

