Business

Health care job fair set July 27 in Willmar

Ten employers with open positions in home, community and facility-based care are slated to participate in the event at the Willmar Public Library.

Willmar Public Library.jpg
A job fair scheduled July 27 for health care openings will be at the Willmar Public Library, shown in this file photo taken April 8, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:23 PM

WILLMAR — A health care job fair featuring current openings for entry-level healthcare positions in home, community and facility-based care will be held July 27 in Willmar.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development , the job fair is open to anyone seeking a job or just exploring opportunities. No experience needed.

Ten employers from Willmar and the surrounding area are slated to participate in the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 27, at the Willmar Public Library in the second-floor multipurpose room.

