Jacob Rosendahl joins TrueJourney in Willmar as intern

WILLMAR — Jacob Rosendahl has joined the TrueJourney team in Willmar as a summer intern.

He assists the team with projects across all areas as he works to gain more knowledge of the financial advisory business, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Rosendahl attends South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he is studying business economics and financial counseling.

