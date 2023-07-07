Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Jacob Rosendahl joins TrueJourney in Willmar as intern

Jacob Rosendahl attends South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he is studying business economics and financial counseling.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:20 AM

WILLMAR — Jacob Rosendahl has joined the TrueJourney team in Willmar as a summer intern.

He assists the team with projects across all areas as he works to gain more knowledge of the financial advisory business, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Rosendahl attends South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he is studying business economics and financial counseling.

