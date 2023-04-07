Jakub Manska joins Anderson Larson Law Office in Willmar

WILLMAR — Jakub Manska has joined Anderson Larson Law Office as an associate attorney with the Willmar firm, according to a news release from Anderson Larson Law Office.

Manska grew up in Benson , Minnesota, before attending St. Cloud State University , graduating in 2015. He served three years of active duty in the United States Army after completing his undergraduate studies.

He then attended law school at the University of North Dakota after being honorably discharged, graduating in 2022.

Manska has been an associate attorney at Anderson Larson since August of 2022.

He currently lives in Spicer with his wife, Taryn, and their twins.