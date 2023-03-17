Jason Dowdey of Weichert, Realtors — Tower Properties in Willmar completes advanced leadership training

WILLMAR — Jason Dowdey of Weichert, Realtors — Tower Properties completed an advanced leadership training session for Weichert brokers and managers, according to a news release from Weichert Real Estate Affiliates.

The "Sharpen Your Saw" think-tank sessions, led by the Weichert business coaching team, are designed to help Weichert franchise owners, brokers and managers improve their leadership and management skills.

Each year, a popular business book is chosen as the focal point for the training. This year's participants studied the book "Start with Why" by Simon Sinek.

Participants also had the opportunity to network with other Weichert franchise owners and managers from across the country at the training event.