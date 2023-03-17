Jennifer Marcus receives promotion to regional director of operations for Vista Prairie Communities

WILLMAR — The executive director of Vista Prairie Communities at Copperleaf in Willmar, Jennifer Marcus, has been promoted to the newly created position of regional director of operations at Vista Prairie Communities, according to a news release.

Marcus has been the executive director at Copperleaf since 2019. Vista Prairie Communities is a nonprofit provider of assisted living , independent living, memory care and care suites in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Marcus will serve in both capacities until her successor at Copperleaf is named, according to the news release.

In her new role, she will lead the executive directors at each Vista Prairie senior living community to help ensure they fulfill the organization’s mission of compassionate care in joy-filled environments. She will report to Anna Petersmeyer, executive vice president and chief operating officer .

Marcus has more than 20 years of experience managing organizations that serve older adults and people with disabilities and is a licensed assisted living director with advanced certifications from the University of Minnesota. Her undergraduate degree is from Minnesota State University in Mankato.