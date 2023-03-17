6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Jennifer Marcus receives promotion to regional director of operations for Vista Prairie Communities

Jennifer Marcus has been the executive director at Vista Prairie Communities at Copperleaf in Willmar.

Jennie portrait.jpg
Jennifer Marcus
Contributed / Vista Prairie Communities
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:40 PM

WILLMAR — The executive director of Vista Prairie Communities at Copperleaf in Willmar, Jennifer Marcus, has been promoted to the newly created position of regional director of operations at Vista Prairie Communities, according to a news release.

Marcus has been the executive director at Copperleaf since 2019. Vista Prairie Communities is a nonprofit provider of assisted living , independent living, memory care and care suites in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Business News
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Marcus will serve in both capacities until her successor at Copperleaf is named, according to the news release.

In her new role, she will lead the executive directors at each Vista Prairie senior living community to help ensure they fulfill the organization’s mission of compassionate care in joy-filled environments. She will report to Anna Petersmeyer, executive vice president and chief operating officer .

Marcus has more than 20 years of experience managing organizations that serve older adults and people with disabilities and is a licensed assisted living director with advanced certifications from the University of Minnesota. Her undergraduate degree is from Minnesota State University in Mankato.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
