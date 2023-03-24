Jenny Wolfe joins Kristi Jo Block Real Estate Team

SPICER — Jenny Wolfe has joined Kristi Jo Block Real Estate Team in Spicer, bringing with her 18 years of experience in real estate, according to a news release from Kristi Jo Block Real Estate Team.

Wolfe is a licensed agent and will be the designated buyers specialist for the real estate agency, which serves Kandiyohi County and surrounding areas.

Wolfe has also worked as a client care coordinator, helping other agents provide customer service.

She lives in Spicer with her husband, Nick.