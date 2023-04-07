50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Business

Jill Ulferts joins Hagen Orthotics and Prosthetics in Willmar, providing mastectomy prosthesis services

Jill Ulferts will be offering pre- and post-mastectomy services, including prostheses fittings for women who have had breast surgery.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:25 AM

WILLMAR — Jill Ulferts has joined Hagen Orthotics and Prosthetics to provide pre- and post-mastectomy services at its Willmar, Minnesota, location, according to a news release from Hagen Orthotics and Prosthetics.

Bringing 12 years of experiece with her, Ulferts will be offering pre- and post-mastectomy services, including prostheses fittings for women who have had breast surgery. She obtained certification from the American Board for Certification in 2019.

Patients may call 320-222-3260 to set an appointment or have their physician send a prescription.

Appointments for professional fittings of pre-surgical camisoles, protheses, bras, lymphedema sleeves and compression hosiery are now available at the Willmar office.

