Kailee Tintes receives promotion to senior government accountant from Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

WILLMAR — Kailee Tintes was recently promoted to senior governmental accountant by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar, according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.

Her focus areas are governmental auditing and accounting.

Tintes joined CDS in 2019 as a governmental accountant and prior to that worked in client service for more than six years.

She graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in finance.

Tintes, her husband, Isaac, and their daughter reside in Hawick.