6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Kailee Tintes receives promotion to senior government accountant from Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Kailee Tintes started with Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as government accountant in 2019.

Kailee Tintes PNG.png
Kailee Tintes
Contributed / Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:21 AM

WILLMAR — Kailee Tintes was recently promoted to senior governmental accountant by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar, according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.

Her focus areas are governmental auditing and accounting.

Tintes joined CDS in 2019 as a governmental accountant and prior to that worked in client service for more than six years.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

She graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in finance.

Tintes, her husband, Isaac, and their daughter reside in Hawick.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing smartphone, stocks page in a newspaper, computer keyboard.
Business
Minnwest Bank to expand Minnesota Highway 7 location in Montevideo
March 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Glacial Ridge Ambulance.jpg
Business
Glacial Ridge Ambulance based in Glenwood, Minnesota, receives Quality Care Award
March 17, 2023 07:59 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FedEx 031523 001.jpg
Local
Willmar listed as a 2022 top micropolitan community by Site Selection magazine
March 15, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer bounces back against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
March 16, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors stay on track
March 16, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott