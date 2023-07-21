6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Knute Nelson adds home health care services in Willmar area

Knute Nelson Home Health Care's local team will serve individuals in a 35-mile radius of Willmar and includes registered nurses, home health aides, physical therapists and occupational therapists.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:00 AM

WILLMAR — Knute Nelson is expanding to serve Willmar and the surrounding area with home health care services out of their office at 2800 First St. S., Suite 231, in Willmar according to a news release from Knute Nelson .

Knute Nelson began serving Willmar with hospice services in October of 2022. The addition of home health care services will enable area residents to recover in their homes following a surgery or health setback, maintain or regain their independence, effectively manage their chronic disease, and more.

Knute Nelson Home Health Care’s local team will serve individuals in a 35-mile radius of Willmar and includes registered nurses, home health aides, physical therapists and occupational therapists.

Knute Nelson has been serving aging adults for more than 75 years and currently provides care from their locations in Alexandria, Anoka, Baxter, Fergus Falls, Long Prairie, Morris, Park Rapids, Wadena and Willmar.

For questions about home health care and hospice services, please contact Knute Nelson at 320-460-7210 .

