Lake Region Bank hires Karla Anderson as operations associate in New London and Willmar

NEW LONDON — Lake Region Bank has hired Karla Anderson as an operations associate who will be working at the Willmar and New London locations, according to a news release from Lake Region Bank.

Karla Anderson Contributed / Lake Region Bank

Anderson brings with her 22 years of experience, having previously worked at Kensington Bank and Kensington Insurance.

At Lake Region Bank, Anderson will be responsible for providing administrative and operational support for the operations and finance departments at the bank. She will also assist with the development and communication of bank operating policies, as well as assisting customers with various needs.

Anderson lives on a hobby farm in Belgrade with her husband, Randy, and has two daughters.