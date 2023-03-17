6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Lisa Groff accepts role of retail manager/vice president for Lake Region Bank

Lisa Groff has been with Lake Region Bank since December of 2012, and served as consumer services vice president before her promotion.

Lisa Groff
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:23 PM

WILLMAR — Lisa Groff has accepted the position of retail manager/vice president of Lake Region Bank, according to a news release from Lake Region Bank.

Groff has been with Lake Region Bank since December 2012, with her most recent role serving as vice president of consumer services.

In her new role, Groff will manage the retail department and assist with operational items related to consumer loans, real estate loans and deposit products.

As a top Minnesota Housing producer and more than 30 years in the banking industry, Groff will continue to work with clients at both the Willmar and New London branches of Lake Region Bank while also taking on some management duties.

Groff graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in human resource management and marketing.

She lives in Spicer with her husband, Charles.

