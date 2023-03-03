Lucky Linda clothbound cheddar by Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota, named best in class

BROOTEN — Redhead Creamery’s Lucky Linda clothbound cheddar has been chosen as the nation’s best natural rind cheddar by the United States Championship Cheese Contest, according to a news release from Redhead Creamery of Brooten.

The judges also picked it as one of the top 20 of 2,249 entries in the contest, which takes place every other year, scoring 98.6 out of 100.

Lucky Linda clothbound cheddar is aged over six months in aging rooms beneath Redhead Creamery’s on-farm store and is made in the traditional English style, providing a full taste to pair with a red wine, according to the news release.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

Named after Linda Jennissen, living matriarch of the Redhead Creamery brand, the name Lucky Linda celebrates the cheese’s original green mold and Linda’s love of St. Patrick’s Day.

The cheese was the first one developed when the family-owned operation opened in 2014, and has also won awards at the American Cheese Society and Minnesota State Fair competitions and previously placed in the top seven in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest and World Championship Cheese Contest, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the best-in-class natural rind cheddar, it was joined in the category by Redhead Creamery’s Margie cheddar, which took home fifth place. Margie is made in a slightly more American style, with some sweetness and pop on the tongue and a smooth finish.

Redhead Creamery LLC is owned by Jerry and Linda Jennissen and Alise and Lucas Sjostrom.