Mark Jensen of Granite Falls inducted into Thrivent's Hall of Fame

GRANITE FALLS — Mark Jensen of Granite Falls was one of 12 inductees into the 2023 Thrivent Hall of Fame, according to a news release from Thrivent.

Jensen is a financial associate for the Midwest Rockies Advisor Group, and the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors that can be earned by Thrivent financial advisers.

Inductees have been with the organization for at least 20 years and have dedicated their careers to helping Thrivent’s clients make financial decisions guided by a purposeful approach to money.

Jensen is grateful for the support he’s received from his family, friends and colleagues, including his mentor, Charlie Munsch, and longtime insurance office professional, Jan Mahoney-Anderson.

Among the Thrivent organization’s 1,900 financial advisers, 135 are active members in the Hall of Fame.

Thrivent and its financial advisers serve more than 2.3 million clients nationwide, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs.