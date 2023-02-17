Mark Thiesse, of Olivia, Minnesota, to lead Renville County HRA/EDA Board

OLIVIA — Mark Thiesse was recently elected chair of the Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority board.

Mark Thiesse Contributed / Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority

Thiesse, of Olivia, serves on a number of other civic boards and committees. He has served on the HRA/EDA Board for 18 years, and was previously its vice chair.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to foster business growth and development, promote tourism and recreation and provide housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA, see www.Renville.com or call 320-523-3656 .