Business

Mark Thiesse, of Olivia, Minnesota, to lead Renville County HRA/EDA Board

WCT.MAP.RenvilleCounty.jpg
Map of Minnesota, pointing out Renville County
Forum News Service
February 17, 2023 11:37 AM

OLIVIA — Mark Thiesse was recently elected chair of the Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority board.

Mark Thiesse
Mark Thiesse
Contributed / Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority

Thiesse, of Olivia, serves on a number of other civic boards and committees. He has served on the HRA/EDA Board for 18 years, and was previously its vice chair.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to foster business growth and development, promote tourism and recreation and provide housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA, see www.Renville.com or call 320-523-3656 .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
