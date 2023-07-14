Mat Pond promoted to general manager by Duininck Concrete in Willmar

WILLMAR — Duininck Concrete announced that Mat Pond will be its new general manager, according to a news release from Duininck Concrete.

Pond has been with Duininck Concrete for three years in various roles, most recently as the director of operations. He replaces the former chief executive officer Frank Mayfield.

Pond’s new role was effective the beginning of July. Tyler Dietz has been promoted and will assume Pond’s previous role as director of operations.

Duininck Concrete is headquartered in Willmar, with plant locations throughout central Minnesota, providing aggregates, ready mix, construction supply products, and pumping services to customers in a variety of markets.

Duininck Concrete and Duininck Incorporated — its golf and heavy civil division in Minnesota and Texas — are under the company's Construction and Materials Division led by Jim Macaulay .

Duininck Companies is owned by multiple generations of the Duininck family and includes businesses in water management, construction and materials and real estate.