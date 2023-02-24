Matthew Stephens joins America's Best Hearing in Willmar

WILLMAR — Matthew Stephens has been certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a hearing health care practitioner and has joined America's Best Hearing in Willmar, according to a news release from America's Best Hearing.

Stephens is a native of Willmar and a graduate of Willmar Senior High School. He attended Ridgewater College and graduated from the Minnesota School of Business with a degree in health and exercise science.

Stephens lives in St. Joseph with his wife, Rhea.