99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

McMillan's Family Restaurant in Willmar under new ownership

After owning and operating McMillan's Family Restaurant in Willmar since 2010, Ron and Mary Guetter have sold the restaurant to Aaron Zwagerman.

McMillans Restaurant 041123 001.jpg
Former McMillan's Family Restaurant owners Ron and Mary Guetter recently sold the long-standing Willmar restaurant establishment to Aaron Zwagerman.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:30 PM

WILLMARMcMillan’s Family Restaurant , which opened in January 1980, has been a staple in Willmar for 43 years and Ron and Mary Guetter have been there for the long haul, working in the restaurant for 30 years before purchasing it in 2010.

They have decided to hang up their aprons, selling the restaurant to Aaron Zwagerman, who took over April 11, according to a post on McMillan's Facebook page.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

"We have worked nearly every holiday and weekend in those 43 years, and have never celebrated an Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or Thanksgiving with our own family," the post stated. "We would like to spend more time with our two grown daughters, their husbands and our seven grandchildren ranging from ages seven months to 16 years old."

The Guetters thanked their "amazing" employees, some of whom have worked at the restaurant for more than 20 years, as well as their guests — especially for their loyalty during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

"It has been truly an honor work alongside of each and every one of you for so long. You all know firsthand the restaurant industry is not an easy industry to work in, and you still show up day in and day out working hard," the Guetters said of their employees in the Facebook post. "You have all become part of our family as we have watched you accomplish your own goals, raise your families and share your lives with us."

ADVERTISEMENT

About the guests, the post said: "You ordered food to go, provided tents for us to be able to have outdoor dining, and even showed up with picnic tables on trailers in our parking lot to eat outdoors. We will never forget the amount of outpouring of love and support from all of you. We’ve celebrated some of the good times in your lives and also sat with you during some of the hardest times in your lives."

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Bryan Amundson
Business
Bryan Amundson joins TrueJourney financial adviser team in Willmar
April 07, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Adam Sayler
Business
Adam Sayler joins TrueJourney financial advisers in Willmar
April 07, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Michelle Haefner
Business
Bethesda CEO Michelle Haefner appointed to LeadingAge Minnesota board of directors
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, looks in a deflected pass for a reception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius.
Prep
High school: KMS, ACGC see biggest changes in section realignment
April 11, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons open with a victory at Mora, 5-2
April 10, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott