McMillan's Family Restaurant in Willmar under new ownership

WILLMAR — McMillan’s Family Restaurant , which opened in January 1980, has been a staple in Willmar for 43 years and Ron and Mary Guetter have been there for the long haul, working in the restaurant for 30 years before purchasing it in 2010.

They have decided to hang up their aprons, selling the restaurant to Aaron Zwagerman, who took over April 11, according to a post on McMillan's Facebook page.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

"We have worked nearly every holiday and weekend in those 43 years, and have never celebrated an Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or Thanksgiving with our own family," the post stated. "We would like to spend more time with our two grown daughters, their husbands and our seven grandchildren ranging from ages seven months to 16 years old."

The Guetters thanked their "amazing" employees, some of whom have worked at the restaurant for more than 20 years, as well as their guests — especially for their loyalty during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

"It has been truly an honor work alongside of each and every one of you for so long. You all know firsthand the restaurant industry is not an easy industry to work in, and you still show up day in and day out working hard," the Guetters said of their employees in the Facebook post. "You have all become part of our family as we have watched you accomplish your own goals, raise your families and share your lives with us."

ADVERTISEMENT

About the guests, the post said: "You ordered food to go, provided tents for us to be able to have outdoor dining, and even showed up with picnic tables on trailers in our parking lot to eat outdoors. We will never forget the amount of outpouring of love and support from all of you. We’ve celebrated some of the good times in your lives and also sat with you during some of the hardest times in your lives."