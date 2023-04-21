Meranda Wacek joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing

WILLMAR — Certified public accountant Meranda Wacek has joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as a manager, according to a news release from CDS.

Wacek brings to CDS more than 20 years of accounting and auditing experience, including operating as a chief financial officer for a nonprofit organization for seven years.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

Her focus areas are business advisory services, client consulting and nonprofit auditing.

She graduated from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Wacek, her husband, Monte, and two children reside in Hutchinson.