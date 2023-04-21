99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Meranda Wacek joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing

Meranda Wacek brings more than 20 years of accounting and auditing experience to Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing.

Today at 11:30 AM

WILLMAR — Certified public accountant Meranda Wacek has joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as a manager, according to a news release from CDS.

Wacek brings to CDS more than 20 years of accounting and auditing experience, including operating as a chief financial officer for a nonprofit organization for seven years.

Her focus areas are business advisory services, client consulting and nonprofit auditing.

She graduated from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Wacek, her husband, Monte, and two children reside in Hutchinson.

