Minnesota pollution fines include $250K against Morris ethanol plant in first half of 2023

ST. PAUL — A Morris ethanol plant was fined $250,000 in April by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency , the largest fine it levied in the first half of 2023.

The agency concluded investigations on 173 cases of violations in the first half of the year, according to a news release. Penalties are calculated using several factors, including harm done or potential for harm to the environment, the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws, or how responsive and cooperative a regulated party was in correcting problems.

The MPCA said in the release that imposing monetary penalties is only part of the enforcement process. Agency staff continue to provide assistance, support and information on the steps and tools necessary to bring any company, individual, or local government back into compliance.

The MPCA provided a list of companies and organizations that received penalties of $5,000 or more for water quality, air quality, waste, stormwater or wastewater violations. The complete list of fines can be found online at www.pca.state.mn.us by searching "enforcement cases."

Violations reported in Willmar and the surrounding area are as follows.

A net penalty of $250,000 was levied against the DENCO II ethanol facility in Morris for what were described as air quality and industrial wastewater and stormwater violations. The company was found to have dumped around 1.25 million gallons of wastewater in agricultural fields without a permit between 2017 and 2021.

According to the MPCA report, in the fall of 2021, three byproduct spills spread into the ground and the facility’s stormwater drain. The company was slow to report the spills.

According to the final report, DENCO II LLC committed other violations, including:



“Exceeding pollutant limits for industrial stormwater discharges more than 30 times in 2021 and 2022. Such discharges can reduce oxygen in receiving waters and harm aquatic life.”

“Accepting ethanol fuel and industrial waste alcohol to incorporate into its system at higher alcohol concentrations than allowed in its air permit.”

“Missing deadlines for required air emissions tests for nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.”

As a result, in addition to the $250,000 penalty, the company will be required to hire a third-party consultant, install cameras to quickly spot future spills, conduct staff training and submit applications for permit modifications.

The city of Litchfield was fined $13,600 for violations regarding municipal wastewater. No other details of the violation were included in the MPCA news release.

Duininck Concrete , headquartered in Willmar, was fined $8,015 for an industrial wastewater violation in Willmar. Outdoor storage tanks for used oil leaked into a concrete containment area that had cracks in it, according to the news release. This allowed oil and pollutants to spill into the surrounding soil.

Separately, Duininck Inc. , with headquarters in Prinsburg, was fined $6,240 for a construction stormwater violation in Hutchinson. The company violated construction stormwater regulations by failing to follow erosion and sediment control requirements for best management practices, according to the MPCA news release.

Select Genetics of Willmar was fined $5,700 for a feedlot violation. The location was listed as Kandiyohi.

According to the news release, four total confinement barns with clay floors were torn down and five new total confinement barns with concrete floors were constructed in the same place, without properly removing and land applying the manure-contaminated soils and prior to contacting the MPCA for authorization.

Among the several enforcement cases with net penalty amounts of less than $5,000 in the first six months of the year was one in Montevideo. Avicenna Technology Inc. was fined $969 for hazardous waste violations.