Minnwest Bank to expand Minnesota Highway 7 location in Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO — Minnwest Bank on Monday announced plans to significantly expand its Montevideo location at 1414 Minnesota Highway 7, according to a news release from Minnwest Bank.

The 3,600-square-foot building will be expanded to 6,500 square feet. The freshly designed branch will provide open meeting spaces, integration of technology and a more modern and innovative branch experience, according to the news release.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2023.

Services at the expanded facility will include agriculture, commercial and personal banking, as well as mortgage lending and insurance services. It will house nearly 30 employees, including employees who will relocate from the downtown location.

Chippewa County previously announced it had reached terms with the bank on the purchase of the downtown location at 107 N. First St., with the hope of converting it to a new Chippewa County Family Services Center.

Minnwest Bank is a family-owned financial services company providing banking services throughout Minnesota and South Dakota. It is one of Minnesota’s largest banks, with $2.8 billion in assets and 36 branch locations.